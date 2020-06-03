Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ascential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Ascential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC cut Ascential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

AIAPF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,700. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64. Ascential has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

