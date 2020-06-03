Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,250.11

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,250.11 and traded as high as $2,450.00. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $2,440.00, with a volume of 785,563 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 3,195 ($42.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,305 ($30.32).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,122.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,250.37.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.