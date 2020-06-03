Atonomi (ATMI) Price Tops $0.0002

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and IDEX. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $97,757.78 and $83.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 58.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.98 or 0.04550402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002320 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00054314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002845 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

