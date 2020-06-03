AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,719 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in AT&T by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,788,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,898,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $226.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.02.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

