Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) Shares Down 1.4%

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.72 ($1.22) and last traded at A$1.78 ($1.26), approximately 1,169,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.81 ($1.28).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$1.69 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.61 million and a PE ratio of 8.13.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Aventus Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

The Aventus Group is Australia's largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia. The Aventus Group comprises Aventus Holdings Limited and Aventus Capital Limited as the responsible entity for Aventus Retail Property Fund. We are the largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia, with a portfolio of 20 centres valued at $1.9 billion.

