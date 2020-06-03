Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Gap Up to $97.85

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.90, but opened at $97.85. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 1,289,787 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAXN shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3,109.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,109,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 290,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,118,805.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,983 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,666. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,600,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,544,000 after buying an additional 299,281 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,587,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,593,000 after acquiring an additional 161,006 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 50.7% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,027,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 345,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

