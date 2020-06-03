Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Stock Position Reduced by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lessened its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 151,953 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,319,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895,469 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,415,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,683,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBD. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of BBD stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. 2,141,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,870,900. Banco Bradesco SA has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

