Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,311,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,680,000. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP makes up approximately 10.0% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned about 0.19% of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,981,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,177,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 439,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,162,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 162,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 31,028.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 851,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,864 shares in the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBS traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.2518 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBS shares. ValuEngine cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

