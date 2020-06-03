Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Buys Shares of 10,000 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Gilead Sciences makes up 0.8% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,225. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,226,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,128,132. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

