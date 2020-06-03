Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Buys Shares of 20,980 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 120.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPC traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.44. 9,536,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPC. Cfra lowered their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

