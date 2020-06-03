Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Buys Shares of 20,980 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 120.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ PPC traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.44. 9,536,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $33.67.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPC. Cfra lowered their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
Pilgrim’s Pride Profile
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.
