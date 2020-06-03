Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Buys Shares of 26,610 BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,610 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. BHP Group makes up 1.0% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,621,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,440,000 after buying an additional 1,953,353 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 23,754.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 227,166.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 681,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,896,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,919.6% during the 1st quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 476,592 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 452,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 188,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. BHP Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Investec upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

