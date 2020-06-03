Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Decreases Position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. decreased its stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,650 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in SEA were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,973,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. Sea Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $86.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). SEA had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. CLSA upgraded SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

