Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Grows Position in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 416.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 5,495.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,264,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at $8,174,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 603,275 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 667,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 363,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 194,423 shares in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE ARCO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 3,229,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,671. The firm has a market cap of $859.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.67. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.02 million. Research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

