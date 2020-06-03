Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Invests $128,000 in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the first quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 120.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000.

Shares of VLRS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 98,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $519.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.29.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 82.24%. The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

