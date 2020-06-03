Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Invests $219,000 in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.73.

SIX traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.38. 188,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,302. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

