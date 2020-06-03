Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Invests $3.50 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. Alphabet comprises 3.6% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 265 shares of company stock valued at $327,951. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $1,439.63. 855,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,341.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1,338.82. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $982.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

