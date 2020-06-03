Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Makes New $455,000 Investment in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Compass Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XP by 72.7% during the first quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 432,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,149 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the first quarter worth $867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of XP by 76.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,687,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,583,000 after buying an additional 3,774,925 shares during the period. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the first quarter worth $3,974,000.

XP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America cut shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. XP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

NYSE:XP traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 153,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12. XP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $43.52.

XP (NYSE:XP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $391.79 million during the quarter.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

