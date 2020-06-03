Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Makes New Investment in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 182,519 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De makes up 0.6% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMX. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,169,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,120,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,486,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 513,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 818.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 351,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,364,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,052,000 after acquiring an additional 170,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

NYSE:BSMX traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 36,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $8.01.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

