Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 130.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Farfetch by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Farfetch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Shares of FTCH traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.18. 131,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,427. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $23.43.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $331.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

