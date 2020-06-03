Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Sells 153,859 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. reduced its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153,859 shares during the period. Companhia Paranaense de Energia accounts for about 1.6% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ELP stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 49,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,589. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

