Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Sells 30,659 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,659 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vale by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 694,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth about $89,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth about $25,616,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Vale by 881.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 160,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 144,462 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $10.56. 28,950,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,075,840. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vale SA has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale SA will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.78.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

