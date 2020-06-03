Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Sells 40,204 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. reduced its stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,204 shares during the quarter. Banco de Chile accounts for 0.8% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCH. State Street Corp lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 43,697 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCH traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. 5,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

