Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Sells 4,895 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lowered its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in JD.Com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,614,000 after purchasing an additional 766,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $390,517,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.Com by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,142 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in JD.Com by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,396,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in JD.Com by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,175,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

JD stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.87. 11,081,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,123,542. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 99.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Equities research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Barclays increased their target price on JD.Com from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

