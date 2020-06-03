Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Sells 645 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 76.3% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,703 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,025 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $5.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $422.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,303. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $458.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.59. The company has a market capitalization of $185.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.95.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

