Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Sanofi comprises about 1.4% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 53.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,332,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,013.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,316,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $47,060,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.64. 42,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. Argus increased their target price on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total transaction of $10,412,105,205.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

