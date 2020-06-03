Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Trims Holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,371 shares during the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas comprises about 2.3% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned 0.09% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1,615.7% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 121,658 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,914,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,756 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 684,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 71,275 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCU traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. 2,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

