Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lowered its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,158 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 457,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 64,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $31.38. 3,853,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,764. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.39.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

