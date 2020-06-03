Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Up to $5.39

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.39. Banco Santander Brasil shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 91,451 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Brasil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

