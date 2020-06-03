Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Levin Easterly Partners LLC

Levin Easterly Partners LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,417,018 shares during the quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,050,510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,634,000 after buying an additional 581,152 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,716,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,765,000 after buying an additional 3,121,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

BAC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.74. 45,887,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,804,120. The company has a market cap of $215.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

