Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34

Barfresh Food Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BRFH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.44. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 29,473 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRFH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 343.42% and a negative net margin of 129.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

