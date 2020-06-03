Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.42. Baytex Energy shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 5,339,457 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTE shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $252.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.13.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$336.61 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

