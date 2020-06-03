Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading Down 28% This Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $50.98, $24.43 and $18.94. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $572,679.42 and approximately $23,167.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00051388 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 227,774,324 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

