BidiPass Market Cap Tops $2.13 Million (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One BidiPass token can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $12.69 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,738,722 tokens. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

