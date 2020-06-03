BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,264. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $13.84.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
