BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 30th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
Shares of BGT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. 4,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,939. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
