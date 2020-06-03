BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 30th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of BGT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. 4,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,939. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

