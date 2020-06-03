Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MUI traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,872. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93.

Get Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd alerts:

About Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.