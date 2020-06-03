Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MEN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,090. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

