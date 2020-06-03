Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 42.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,791. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

