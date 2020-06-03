Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.80.

Shares of BA traded up $19.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.16. The stock had a trading volume of 64,659,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,599,804. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.44. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.