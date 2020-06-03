Bogle Investment Management L P DE Has $9.98 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bogle Investment Management L P DE grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,245 shares during the quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $80.41. 574,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,026,432. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $203.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

