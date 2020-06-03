Bogle Investment Management L P DE Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bogle Investment Management L P DE grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.1% of Bogle Investment Management L P DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bogle Investment Management L P DE’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Oracle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,584,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,733,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $515,687,000 after buying an additional 569,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

ORCL stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $52.95. 514,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,258,350. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $169.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.