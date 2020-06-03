Bokf Na Acquires 27,194 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,680 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,194 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,265,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,173,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $262.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

