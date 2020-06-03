Bokf Na Acquires 2,762 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Honeywell International stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.97. The company had a trading volume of 121,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,829. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

