Bokf Na Acquires 972 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,973 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,523. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $391.27. The company has a market capitalization of $187.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

