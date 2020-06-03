Bokf Na Buys 13,579 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,774. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.