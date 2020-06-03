Bokf Na Buys 1,471 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bokf Na raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 265 shares of company stock valued at $327,951 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $1,436.99. 791,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $982.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,341.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,338.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

