Bokf Na Decreases Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $17,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

MCD stock traded up $5.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.88. 2,715,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,259. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.46 and a 200-day moving average of $192.01. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

