Bokf Na Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,429 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,057,000 after purchasing an additional 943,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.46. 172,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,931. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $309.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $290.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.36.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

