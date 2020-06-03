Bokf Na Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bokf Na grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,438.76. 795,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,941. The company has a market capitalization of $984.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,340.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1,337.46. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.