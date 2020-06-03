Bokf Na Has $13.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $82.58. 649,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204,751. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.75. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

